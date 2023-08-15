Military attachés informed about illegal activities of Armenian servicemen - Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. On August 15, the International Military Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry hosted a briefing for representatives of international organizations and foreign military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the briefing, the foreign military representatives were given detailed information on the facts regarding the latest activity of illegal Armenian armed detachments and the remains of the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed.

It was noted that the use of Lachin road for illegal military transportation is inacceptable. The Aghdam-Khankendi road proposed by the Azerbaijani side as an alternative will accelerate the timely delivery of necessary goods to the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region, as well as their reintegration into the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Also it was noted that the fact of Armenian side's strengthening the combat positions of illegal armed detachments stationed in the Karabakh economic region as well as massively arming the civilian population by deploying various combat equipment, especially air defense and radio electronic means of struggle in several residential areas in order to provoke new provocations were observed by the Azerbaijani side.

It was brought to attention that such provocative actions, accompanied by the concentration of combat equipment in the direction of the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia led to an increase in tension in the region.

The inadmissibility of such actions by the opposing side, who is trying to use the EU mission in Armenia as a tool to disguise its illegal actions aimed at forming a false opinion in the international community, was particularly emphasized.

In the end, video materials regarding the mentioned facts were demonstrated and questions of representatives were answered.