Swiss Azerbaijani Association for Friendship, Culture, and Solidarity calls for UN's attention to post-war situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. President of Swiss Azerbaijani Association for Friendship, Culture, and Solidarity Alekper Aliyev has called for the attention of the UN bring to the ongoing and pressing concerns related to the post-war situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

'Following the cessation of hostilities in 2020, Azerbaijan extended an olive branch, suggesting a peaceful agenda aimed at promoting regional stability and cooperation. Our nation has consistently reiterated its earnest wish to establish enduring peace and harmony between our countries. A testament to Azerbaijan's commitment to regional collaboration is our robust friendship and cooperation with our neighbor, Georgia. Such partnerships underscore the potential for fruitful cooperation in our region.

However, despite our genuine efforts, it seems that certain revanchist sentiments prevail in Armenia, making the pursuit of lasting peace challenging. It's worth noting the significant influence of the Armenian diaspora worldwide, which, unfortunately, seems to be an impediment to the peace process. In today's age of rapid information dissemination, it becomes increasingly difficult to discern fact from fiction. While the loudest voices often garner the most attention, volume does not equate to veracity.

A grave concern that has unfortunately been overshadowed in global forums is the peril that many civilians and military personnel in the Karabakh region face. Due to mines planted by Armenian forces, the entire region has turned into a vast minefield. Tragically, this has already resulted in the loss and injury of over 300 innocent lives.

Furthermore, for the past three years, despite our consistent efforts, we have faced challenges in drawing the attention of pertinent international bodies to the environmental catastrophe unfolding in the Karabakh region. Vast stretches of forests have been felled, our rivers are marred by pollution, and our diverse and unique flora and fauna face the threat of extinction. Furthermore, human settlements including cities and villages have been subjected to widespread devastation.

This environmental degradation not only threatens the natural ecosystems of the region but also the livelihoods and cultural heritage of its inhabitants. Such acts have the potential to cause irreversible damage, the consequences of which would be felt for generations.

Contrary to claims from the Armenian side, all communication lines to Karabakh remain open. However, Azerbaijan's only demand is to maintain sovereignty over its own territories, 2 including its communication routes. We believe it is only reasonable to seek regulated movement of people and goods within our sovereign borders, especially considering these are universally recognized Azerbaijani territories.

For three decades, our people have endured the burdens of occupation, with Armenia's blatant disregard for the resolutions set forth by the United Nations. During this prolonged period, the voice of Azerbaijan was often muffled, ultimately leading to the heart-wrenching conflict we recently experienced.

Recent actions by the Armenian side seem to be instigating yet another potential confrontation in our region. It is imperative for the international community to understand that Azerbaijan has no vested interest in such unrest. Instead, we are committed to rebuilding, rejuvenating, and reimagining our liberated territories for a brighter future. Objective observation tools and information are readily available, allowing anyone to witness the multi-billion-dollar investments Azerbaijan is injecting into these areas. New cities, airports, schools, roads, and tunnels are being constructed, and considerable efforts are being invested in demining activities. Would a nation genuinely interested in conflict go to such lengths for development and betterment?

Contrastingly, one must recall the state in which Armenian forces maintained the occupied territories for 30 years - in desolation and decline. Isn't this a clear testament to their lack of interest in genuine peace? Unfortunately, the culmination of such neglect was the outbreak of war.

We fervently desire peace - this remains our unwavering stance. It's a position we believe should be universally shared, especially by esteemed institutions like the United Nations. While we understand that the contemporary world is fraught with informational noise, often amplified by hyperactive diaspora lobbying, these voices should never overshadow reason and international law.

In the hopes of being truly heard, we seek the UN's support in our pursuit of lasting peace and urge all involved parties to look beyond divisive rhetoric and towards a future of harmony and cooperation.

In light of the above, we humbly request the United Nations Office at Geneva to take cognizance of these concerns and facilitate constructive dialogue between the involved parties. Only through understanding, cooperation, and mutual respect can we hope to achieve the lasting peace our region so desperately needs," he said in a statement.