Armenia's policy is about territorial claims to Azerbaijan - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. During the UN Security Council meeting initiated by Armenia on August 16, 2023, once again accusations were made against Azerbaijan about the humanitarian situation resulting from Azerbaijan's actions against the Armenian inhabitants of Karabakh. This meeting once again showed that the real essence of Armenia's policy is territorial claims to Azerbaijan and meddling in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, informs the Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

The fact that Armenia, which expelled more than a million Azerbaijanis from their native lands, which it once captured militarily and kept under occupation for 30 years, is now trying to accuse Azerbaijan of some humanitarian issue is hypocrisy, the community said in a statement.

Will be updated