We will continue to make joint efforts towards development of Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. We will continue to make joint efforts towards the development of Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Trend reports.

"I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards the development of Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations in an atmosphere of friendship, and the continuation of our fruitful cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially within the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev said.