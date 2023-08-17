Pashinyan's refusal to use Aghdam-Khankendi road indicates his intention to aggravate situation - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Nikol Pashinyan's refusal to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road indicates his intention to aggravate the situation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry came in response to the statements by Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan during a speech at a government meeting.

"Despite the fact that the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, proposed by Azerbaijan in order to eliminate the current claims regarding the "humanitarian situation" in the region, was supported by the majority of member countries and, despite calls to use this road, the Prime Minister of Armenia does not agree to take such a step, which indicates the intention of the Armenian side to further aggravate the situation in the region.

However, as the majority of the UN Security Council members emphasize, despite the importance of observing the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity both in words and in practice for establishing peace and stability in the region, the Armenian side takes a destructive position, repeating such arguments as "humanitarian situation" and "blockade", which is disappointing,” said the ministry.