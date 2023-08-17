World doesn’t buy Armenian propaganda any more - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elshad Iskandarov has made a post on his "X" ("Twitter") page in connection with the discussions organized in the UN Security Council, Trend reports.

"Non adoption at the UN Security Council of any document ( even statement) demonstrates the world doesn’t buy Armenian propaganda any more," he noted.

A meeting of the UN Security Council was held yesterday on the basis of an unfounded request from the Armenian state regarding the alleged creation by the Azerbaijani side of a "humanitarian crisis" against Armenians in Karabakh. And this time, the slanderous campaign of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan failed.