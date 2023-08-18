More diplomatic pressure needed on Armenia, Azerbaijani ambassador to Netherlands says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Lachin road is open for humanitarian actions of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

As the ambassador wrote in response to the publication of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra, who urged to "re-open" the Lachin road, Armenia itself rejected proposal on parallel delivery of cargoes to Khankendi through Lachin and Aghdam routes.

"Armenia doesn’t seek peace, is willing to ignite tension with a view to continuing manipulation and misleading at the international level. Armenian doesn’t respect article 4 of 10.11.2020 Declaration, requiring "the full withdrawal of Armenian armed forces" from the Karabakh region. There is still illegal presence of some 10.000 Armenian military personnel in Karabakh. More diplomatic pressure on Armenia, not carrots, is needed," Mustafayev said.

He also pointed out that Armenia has been neglecting the article 9 of the Declaration, saying, that "Armenia guarantees the safety of transport links btw western regions of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan region". Since 1991, Nakhchivan with its 400,000 population is in blockade, there is no land link.

"I strongly believe, that as a victim of military aggression and 30 years long occupation (as confirmed by 4 UNSC resolutions of 1993), resulted in unprecedented destructions and mine-laying, Azerbaijan can count on balanced position of The Hague, the capital of justice and international law," the ambassador concluded.