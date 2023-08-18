Azerbaijan allocates considerable funds for road construction in Masalli - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for the construction of the Liangan-Akhmedli-Tekle-Kechekli, Bala Tekle-Sherefe, and Onjagala-Huseyngajily-Vilyash-Hallijali-Dellekli-Gadirli highways (Masalli district), Trend reports.

According to the decree, in order to build the highways of Liangan-Akhmedli-Tekle-Kechekli, Bala Tekle-Sherefe, and Onjagala-Huseyngajily-Vilyash-Hallyjaly-Dellekli-Gadirli of Masalli district, connecting 27 settlements with a population of 51,000 people, in accordance with subparagraph 1.31.7 "Allocation of funds provided in the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for state capital investments (investment expenses)", the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is allocated 14.6 million manat ($8.5 million).

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in the first part of this order.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.