BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Armenian armed forces' units from positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorja and Yukhari Zagali settlements of Basarkechar region shelled Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of Zeylik and Bezirkhana settlements of Kalbajar region from 09:30 (GMT+4) to 10:10 (GMT+4) on August 21, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Azerbaijani Army units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions," the report said.

Will be updated