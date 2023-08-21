Azerbaijan prevents Armenian armed groups from strengthening their positions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Attempts by illegal Armenian armed groups to strengthen their positions have been prevented, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

"On August 21 at 19:45 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed formations were observed moving on a military vehicle of the Ural brand on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, in order to strengthen the deployment points opposite the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Shusha region.

Thanks to the vigilance of Azerbaijani units in the indicated direction, decisive measures were taken, the movement was prevented," the statement said.