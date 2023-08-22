Azerbaijani and Uzbekistani energy companies closely cooperate with each other - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. “Our energy companies closely cooperate with each other, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a press statement following talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “In the transport and logistical sector, we are observing an increase in cargo traffic, and most importantly, an increase in the potential for cooperation in this direction. Today we discussed issues that will predetermine our successful cooperation in all areas for many years to come.”