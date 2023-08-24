Armenians fall on Russian reporter for naming farce of so-called "blockade" by Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Armenians attacked a reporter of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta after she published an article titled "Karabakh is a self-imposed fortress," Trend reports.

Yelena Romanova, who wrote the story, shared it on her Facebook page and added a comment, saying, "A blockade is when machine gunners are on the perimeter and you can't leave." Furthermore, it is hardly a blockage if you starve your children when you can obtain food from Azerbaijan.

Every day, more and more international media disprove the absurd claims put up by the Armenian side, and Armenia is losing allies in the realm of information. Naturally, angry Armenian social media users accused Romanova of having a "biased attitude" and expressed their displeasure. The author was forced to remove her work as a result.

However, the existence of irrefutable evidence that the Lachin-Khankendi road is open and the Azerbaijani side has ensured free movement along it once again puts to rest the Armenian propaganda about the alleged existence of the so-called "blockade". It is also worth recalling that it was the Armenian side that refused to deliver humanitarian supplies via the Aghdam-Khankendi road, so, as the author of Novaya Gazeta noted, the ridiculous arguments of Armenians are nothing but a farce.