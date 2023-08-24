Belgium strives to deepen ties with Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Belgium is striving to deepen ties with Azerbaijan, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We discussed a number of issues in the field of bilateral relations, trade, investment. Today's meeting was a good opportunity for such discussions," Lahbib stressed.

The visit of the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs to the region began on August 22.

She initially visited Armenia, then Georgia on August 23, and Azerbaijan on August 24.