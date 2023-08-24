We hope double standards towards Azerbaijan to end in coming years - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. We hope that in the coming years we will not witness double standards against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

"The Belgian Foreign Minister says that we should look to the future, not to the past. This is the right advice. Belgium will chair the EU in January. Our desire and expectation are that in the coming years we will not witness double standards. We hope that at least sometimes the political manipulations offered by Armenia will not be so easily perceived by Europe," said Bayramov at a joint press briefing with Belgian Foreign Minister Haja Labib in Baku.

The visit of the Belgian Foreign Minister to the region began on August 22. First, she made her visit to Armenia, then on August 23 to Georgia, and finally on August 24 to Azerbaijan.