Peace accord negotiations are multi-stage procedure - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Negotiations on a peace agreement are a process consisting of various stages, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

"Armenia maintains Azerbaijan's conditions for 30–60 days. When Armenia sends its conditions to Azerbaijan, it makes a statement in the media after 1-2 days in which it states that "we have already sent our conditions to Azerbaijan. Today, Armenia has set a "record" by making a statement to the media, just 40 minutes after sending the conditions," said Bayramov at a joint briefing with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib in Baku.

The visit of the Belgian Foreign Minister to the region began on August 22. First, she made her visit to Armenia, then on August 23 to Georgia, and on August 24 to Azerbaijan.