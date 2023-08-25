Azerbaijani Deputy FM meets Russian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov met with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin within the framework of his visit to Russia on August 25, 2023, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the current state of the area and bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia were discussed.

Within the framework of bilateral and multilateral forums, cooperative ties between Azerbaijan and Russia are mutually beneficial. The parties talked about ways to improve political communication between the two nations in a variety of areas, including as the economy, trade, culture, and humanities. The degree of collaboration in these areas is acceptable. During the discussion, it was also emphasized how important it is to take advantage of the current opportunity for ties to grow.

In addition, Elnur Mammadov informed Mikhail Galuzin about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the work carried out to promote the peace agenda, as well as the military and political provocations of the Armenian side undermining these efforts, which contradicts international law and the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.