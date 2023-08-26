Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev on creation of border checkpoint: April 23 means complete restoration of our territorial integrity

Politics Materials 26 August 2023 15:07 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. As you know, on April 23 of this year, a border checkpoint was established in the Lachin district, on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. We did it again by showing determination, courage and confidence, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the “Lachin City Day” festivities, Trend reports.

“So much pressure, so many threats were made to us! It continues to this day, within various international organizations, as Armenia and the likes are putting forward various conspiracies against us. Nothing can turn us from our path. April 23 means complete restoration of our territorial integrity. The construction of the border checkpoint means complete restoration of our territorial integrity, and we did it within the framework of international law. We are safeguarding our territory, we are protecting our borders and we will continue to protect them,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

