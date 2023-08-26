Türkiye's National Defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The Minister of National Defense of Türkiye has arrived in Baku, Trend reports.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the ministry have met a delegation led by the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yashar Guler, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

During the visit, various aspects of military cooperation between the two countries, regional security, and other matters of mutual interest are planned to be discussed.