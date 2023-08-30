Ombudsperson prepares report on Azerbaijanis missing during first Karabakh war (update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Republic Sabina Aliyeva has prepared a report on Azerbaijanis missing during the First Karabakh War, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

The Report is addressed to relevant international organizations on the occasion of August 30 - International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The main purpose of this report is to inform the international community about the fate of about 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis, to provide information about them, as well as appeals of their families.

As of today, several mass graves have been discovered in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, and the identification of the found remains confirms their belonging to the missing Azerbaijanis. These facts testify to the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, cases of direct violation of the norms and principles of international law. The Ombudsman's report also touched upon this topic and emphasized the importance of the world community's appeals to Armenia to provide information about the missing Azerbaijanis.

The report, prepared in Azerbaijani and English, collects and summarizes information obtained in cooperation with national and international structures on persons who went missing during the First Karabakh war and the subsequent period. At the same time, the report reflects the meetings of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva and staff of the Ombudsman's Office with family members of missing persons, as well as persons held hostage by Armenians and information provided by their relatives during these meetings. Also, the information published in local and foreign press about Ombudsman's activity in this sphere was summarized, relevant photo and video materials were used.

The full report is available here.