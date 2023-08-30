Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry makes publication on Türkiye's Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has made a publication in connection with August 30 - Türkiye's Victory Day, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"On the 101st anniversary of the victory of August 30, one of the glorious pages of Türkiye's history that decided the fate of the war of independence, we honor the memory of the architect of this victory, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and his comrades-in-arms," the statement reads.

Türkiye celebrates Victory Day and Armed Forces Day on August 30.