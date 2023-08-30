Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry makes publication on Türkiye's Victory Day

Politics Materials 30 August 2023 13:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry makes publication on Türkiye's Victory Day

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has made a publication in connection with August 30 - Türkiye's Victory Day, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"On the 101st anniversary of the victory of August 30, one of the glorious pages of Türkiye's history that decided the fate of the war of independence, we honor the memory of the architect of this victory, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and his comrades-in-arms," the statement reads.

Türkiye celebrates Victory Day and Armed Forces Day on August 30.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more