Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan summoned to MFA (update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

In the course of the meeting, Boillon was handed a note of protest in connection with the sending of vehicles by France in the direction of "Lachin" border crossing point under the guise of "humanitarian cargo", accompanied by the leaders of several French cities (including the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo), and the fact that they made provocative statements against Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that these steps of the French side are not only a direct interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, but also an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country protected by international law.

These provocative actions, which are a tool of Armenia's manipulative campaign, are another example of steps aimed at aggravating the situation in the region and motivated by France for the continuation of Armenia's revanchist position, which has been intensifying in recent days.

The Azerbaijani side considered the demonstrative attempt to send cargoes without agreement with it, contrary to its will and international legal framework on sending international humanitarian aid to the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan as a provocative act and brought to the attention of the French side its strong protest.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani side insistently demanded from France to stop the steps directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Republic protected by international law, as well as the steps threatening the fragile process of normalization in the region.