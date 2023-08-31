Criminal separatist regime in Karabakh hinders opening of Aghdam-Khankendi road - Assistant to President of Azerbaijan

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 31. Armenia and its criminal separatist regime are obstructing the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to the Azerbaijani President and head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the Aghdam-Khankendi road is functioning and any cargo can be delivered to Khankendi and adjacent territories through it in a very short time. We have the right to consider the refusal to use this road as racism and discrimination," he added.

On August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized food delivery to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.

Also, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attaches and foreign journalists arrived on August 31 at the food cargo placement point of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, organized to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.