Responsibility for non-acceptance of cargo falls on Armenian separatist regime - Assistant to President of Azerbaijan

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 31. Discussions between the Azerbaijani side and Russian peacekeepers took place yesterday, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration told journalists, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

"The issue of food cargo being delivered via Russian peacekeepers' vehicles was also discussed. However, the information that appeared in the media yesterday indicates that they are trying to prevent this through some organized protest. The delivery of food cargo here once again clearly demonstrates the intentions of Azerbaijan. The responsibility for non-acceptance and rejection of food cargo falls entirely on the separatist regime and Armenia, which continues to play its role in this manipulative process," he emphasized.

On August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized food delivery to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.

Also, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attaches and foreign journalists arrived on August 31 at the food cargo placement point of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, organized to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.