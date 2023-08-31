Separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh clog food entry via Armenia's abettal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society, operating based on independent and humanitarian principles, is attempting to transport 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi road to meet the needs of the Armenian population residing in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Trend reports.

However, according to the statement, the separatist regime in this region is obstructing the entry of the food convoy from the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society due to Armenia's incitement.

"All of this is happening amid Armenia's constant propaganda that Armenians living in this region are facing a shortage of food, especially flour. Armenia's preventing the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society from providing food to those in need shows the absence of problems with supplying the Armenian residents of Karabakh. If there is a true need, then assistance is being denied due to vile political motives and ethnic hatred," the statement said.

"Anyway, the manipulation of the humanitarian needs of the civilian population for political purposes vividly demonstrates Armenia's racist policy, its hypocrisy, and its cruelty," the statement noted.

"The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the international community to exert pressure on Armenia to stop obstructing the supply to the population and to condemn its inhumane and racist policy," added the statement.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it's planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.