US doesn't recognize so-called "presidential elections" in Karabakh - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. US doesn't recognize so-called "presidential elections" in Karabakh, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on September 11, Trend reports.

"As we have said in the past, we do not recognize Karabakh as an "independent" and "sovereign state" and therefore we do not recognize the "results" of those so-called "presidential elections" that were announced over the last few days," he said.

Miller noted that the United States will continue to strongly support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve outstanding issues through direct dialogue.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections".

As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken steps to preserve the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the situation.