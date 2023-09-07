European rabbis demand Armenia to stop using Holocaust as propaganda tool (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Rabbis from European countries have sent a letter to the Prime Minister and President of Armenia expressing dissatisfaction with the government's comparison of the situation with the Armenians living in Karabakh and the Holocaust experienced by Jews, Trend reports.

The letter was signed by 50 rabbis from European countries, including France, the UK and Germany.

They demanded an immediate end to the use of the Holocaust topic by Armenian propaganda to achieve their political goals.

"During World War II, the Jewish people were persecuted, tortured, murdered, etc. The Holocaust was not limited to one country; it took place on almost the entire European continent. The words 'ghettos,' 'genocide,' 'Holocaust' and other such words are certainly inappropriate to make into part of the rhetoric used in political debates," they said.

"The Jewish people continue to feel the pain of the greatest tragedy in history, which cannot be expressed in words," they noted.

It was noted that the letter should be taken into consideration by all relevant state structures representing the people of Armenia.

The religious figures also expressed disappointment with Armenia's cooperation with Iran.

"We would like to express our deep disappointment with the cooperation of the Armenian government with the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who constantly openly call for the destruction of Israel," the statement said.

In recent days more than 20 rabbis from Europe and the United States, as well as Jewish religious media operating in different countries of the world, have spoken out against the use of the Holocaust topic against Azerbaijan by Armenian propaganda.