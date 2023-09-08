Necessary to support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity for regional peace and stability - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. To ensure peace and stability in the region, it is necessary to support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Took part in the event organized by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbekov for representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, regarding the current situation in Karabakh," the ambassador noted.

The diplomat stressed that Türkiye supports efforts to assist the Armenian population living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan to meet their needs within the framework of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Türkiye believes that to ensure peace and stability in the region, it is necessary to support the territorial integrity, sovereignty and humanitarian efforts of brotherly Azerbaijan, and avoid statements and actions that will further aggravate the situation," the publication says.