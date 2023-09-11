Uzbekistan does not recognize so-called "presidential elections" held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan does not recognize the so-called "presidential elections" held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan said, Trend reports.

The Republic of Uzbekistan strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan, condemns any interference in its internal affairs and does not recognize the so-called "presidential elections" in Karabakh held on September 9, 2023, the statement of the MFA says.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections".

As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken steps to preserve the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the situation.