Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku for Armenians in Karabakh waiting on Agdam-Khankendi road for 15 days in a row

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The food cargo sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has been waiting on the Agdam-Khankendi road for 15 days, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Jeyhun Mirzayev said, Trend reports.

“The food cargo sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has been waiting on the Agdam-Khankendi road for 15 days. This is a separate issue. Discussions on this matter continue. However, we can say that the Agdam route is open,” Mirzayev emphasized.

Mirzayev also noted that 1 truck with food cargo from the Russian Red Cross Society and its accompanying personnel passed through the checkpoint of Russian peacekeepers and are moving along the Agdam-Khankendi road.