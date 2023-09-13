Iranian Armed Forces' General Staff denies military deployment on border with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held phone talk with the Chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

“The parties had a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the region and security issues," the ministry noted.

"Bagheri emphasized that false information spread by some forces that Iran is allegedly gathering manpower and military equipment on the border with Azerbaijan, or is conducting various exercises, in order to undermine the friendly relations existing between our countries and good neighborliness, has no real basis," the ministry pointed out.

"During the talk, prospects for the development of military cooperation between our countries were also discussed,” said the ministry.