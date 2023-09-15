Azerbaijani Parliament speaker visits Cuba to attend international summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Speaker (Chairperson) of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has made an official visit to Havana to participate in the G77+China summit, the parliament said, Trend reports.

Gafarova was met at the airport by the Minister of Justice of Cuba Oscar Silvera Martinez, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ruslan Rzayev and other officials.

As part of the visit, she will make a speech at the summit.

The Group of 77 (G77) at the UN is a coalition of 134 developing countries, designed to promote its members' collective economic interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the UN. There were 77 founding members of the organization headquartered in Geneva, but it has since expanded to 134 member countries.

Cuba holds its chairmanship for 2023, succeeding Pakistan.