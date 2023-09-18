There is need for establishing special mechanism for missing persons within UN system - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. We believe that there is a need for establishing a special mechanism for missing persons within the UN system, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his letter to the participants of the international conference on “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons”, Trend reports.

“Determining the fate of missing persons is also important in terms of reconciliation and normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Cooperation in this area can be one of the effective trust-building measures.

The issue of missing persons during armed conflicts is a global problem. Azerbaijan has taken serious steps to increase international attention to this issue. Our country put forward a resolution on missing persons in the UN General Assembly every two years. We believe that there is a need for establishing a special mechanism for missing persons within the UN system.

I am sure that the conference will contribute to the attraction of attention of the international community to the painful issue of clarifying the fate of missing persons,” said President Ilham Aliyev.