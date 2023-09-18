Launch of Aghdam-Khankendi road - triumph of Azerbaijan, says MP (Video interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The agreement on the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is another victory for Azerbaijan, Aydin Mirzazade, a deputy of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), told Trend.

"Armenia and its patrons tried in every possible way to prevent it, but their attempts, as always, failed. Azerbaijan, which has a principled and resolute position, did not retreat from it, despite all the pressure and provocations, and achieved its goal," he said.

He also noted that the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is another stage in the realization of Azerbaijan's sovereign rights.

"Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation during the 44-day war. During a certain period of time, Azerbaijan created conditions for traffic on the Lachin road without any control, but it turned out that Armenia abused it. Armenian military equipment was transferred to Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers were temporarily deployed, which was then actively used against Azerbaijan. To prevent this, Azerbaijan was forced to establish a border checkpoint on the Lachin road. At the same time, Azerbaijan demanded that the cargo be transported not only on the Lachin road but also on the Aghdam-Khankendi road," the MP added.

We present this interview in video format.