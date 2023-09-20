Charles Michel makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. On September 20, President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the situation in the region.

Charles Michel expressed his concern about the developments, which occurred in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the units of the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan had committed terrorist acts yesterday, killing police officers and civilians, and noted that Azerbaijan had to take local anti-terror measures in response to this.

The head of state touched upon the agreement on stopping anti-terror measures and labelled as a positive step the fact of withdrawing the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, illegal armed group’s laying down their weapons, their disarming and the meeting to be held in Yevlakh. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the meeting in Yevlakh would discuss the rights and duties of the Karabakh Armenians on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as their cultural, religious, municipal and other rights. The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan implements this in the context of its domestic affairs.

The Azerbaijani President touched upon the support for regional peace agenda, adding unilateral steps can yield a reverse effect. The Azerbaijani leader underlined that the results achieved would have a positive impact on taking Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty talks forward.

The President of the European Council described the end of anti-terror measures as a positive fact and expressed hope for ensuring ceasefire. Charles Michel also positively assessed the meeting to be held in Yevlakh.