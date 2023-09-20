I gave strict order to all our military units that Armenian population living in Karabakh region should be protected - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Before the start of the operation, I once again gave a strict order to all our military units that the Armenian population living in the Karabakh region should not be affected by the anti-terrorist measures and that civilian population should be protected, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“We have achieved this by using high-precision weapons. At the same time, civilians felt completely protected by the professionalism of our Armed Forces. At the same time, I ordered that the civilian infrastructure should not be hit and only the military infrastructure should be destroyed. I want to say again that the professionalism and technical capabilities of our Army, all of our Armed Forces made it possible for us to fulfill this duty with honor,” the head of state emphasized.