Our word is as valuable as our signature - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. In the morning hours, we were already informed that our conditions had been accepted. Moreover, representatives of the Armenian community living in Karabakh, who refused to meet our representatives several months ago, are ready to meet in the city of Yevlakh, the place proposed by us. My response was that Azerbaijan always stands by his words. Both our friends and enemies know this, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the nation.

“Our word is as valuable as our signature and, if our conditions are accepted, of course, our military measures will be stopped. Today, a ceasefire was declared at 13.00. Unfortunately, the opposing side did not observe the ceasefire totally, and our positions came under fire after the declaration of ceasefire. In spite of this, all our conditions were accepted in principle,” the head of state noted.