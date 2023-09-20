Some elements of criminal regime have already received their deserved punishment, and some other will follow suit - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Despite all the injustices, despite all the crimes committed by the criminal Armenian regime, we have never blamed the Armenian people for these crimes, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation, Trend reports.

“We did not blame the Armenian people for the Khojaly genocide, the destruction of our towns and villages, and the digging of graves. We accused the elements and leaders of the criminal regime, and we will bring them to justice. Some have already received their deserved punishment, and some other will follow suit,” the head of state noted.