AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 21. Representatives of the Armenian minority of Karabakh are gathering in Yevlakh, Trend reports from the scene..

At the suggestion of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh will be held in Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss issues of reintegration based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated