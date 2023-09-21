One day was enough to break the back of Armenian militants in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Türkiye’s Daily Sabah

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Türkiye’s leading English newspaper, Daily Sabah, has published an article of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief Emin Aliyev about the anti-terror measures the Azerbaijani Army undertook in Karabakh on September 19-20, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wrote a new chapter in Azerbaijan's history in 24 hours: The chapter of the restoration of the sovereignty of the country on its entire territory, and closed another chapter of the occupation.

When counterterrorism measures were launched on September 19, at around 1 p.m. local time, the whole country was wondering how many days it would take the Azerbaijani army, which had proved its mettle and superiority, to finally break the back of Armenian militants. It turned out that "days" would not be needed at all. One day was enough.

Azerbaijani units dealt a crushing blow to remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal separatist formations: The country's Ministry of Defense, in addition to the already familiar to us since 2020 videos of the defeat of military facilities, published footage of drones filming Armenian soldiers fleeing the trenches. The experience of defeat in the 44-day war taught separatists a good lesson: If you see the Azerbaijani army, run to survive.

The speed with which the Azerbaijani army accomplished its tasks is astonishing. However, not only did the pace of the events speak of the highest professionalism of our soldiers and officers, but also how precisely the Azerbaijani troops worked. In his address to the nation on Wednesday, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the Azerbaijani armed forces received his order to avoid strikes on civilian infrastructure and avoid harming civilians. This instruction of the supreme commander-in-chief was strictly implemented.

What is there to say? They deliberately missed their opportunity. Instead of using this time constructively, they used it for sabotage and provocations, clung to their revanchist ambitions and even conducted several "elections." In recent weeks, separatists became so brazen that it seems as if they had forgotten what an "iron fist" is. Azerbaijan has swiftly reminded them of that reality.

The Azerbaijani people believed in their leader and rallied around him, and this harmonious combination became the base and foundation for all great victories in our country. Nothing and no one could prevent this, no matter how hard they tried. All attempts to pressure Baku failed, a wide network of lobbyists all over the world proved powerless, and money did not help either.

And they could not help: If President Ilham Aliyev sets a task, this task is fulfilled. It was, is and will be so. Successful resistance to international pressure forced the whole world to reckon with Azerbaijan's position and reckon with what the Azerbaijani leader says, does, and demands.

Now the civilian population of Karabakh has one more, certainly the last, chance from the head-of-state. They will have to decide whether to stay in Azerbaijan or leave for their homeland. Whether they will use the last option or not is not important.

Because conditions put forward by President Ilham Aliyev are not negotiable at all," the article reads.