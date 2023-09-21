Azerbaijan, Rwanda MFAs sign MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda Vincent Biruta within the framework of the High-Level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

Jeyhun Bayramov drew attention to the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with a number of countries in the African region, including Rwanda, especially during the period of its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

In this regard, the possibility of developing cooperation between the two countries, despite their geographical distance from each other, was pointed out, and confidence was expressed that the mechanism of political consultations in this direction could make a positive contribution to this process.

Minister Vincent Biruta noted with satisfaction the experience of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the NAM and important initiatives, in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A “Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda” and an “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Rwanda on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements” were signed during the meeting.