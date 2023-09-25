We expect Armenia to accept hand of peace extended to it and be sincere - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. We expect Armenia to accept hand of peace extended to it and be sincere, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press statement together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Following the recent victory, new windows of opportunity have been opened for a comprehensive normalization of the situation in the region. I believe this opportunity must be appreciated.

We expect Armenia to accept the hand of peace extended to it and be sincere. As I have always emphasized, there is no loser in peace,” said the head of the state of Türkiye, adding that “the creation of peace, stability and prosperity in our region was our duty to our people. We are determined to fulfill this duty and we are sincere. Our wish is for the other side to show the same sincerity,” President Erdogan said.