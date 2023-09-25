Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 25 September 2023 19:52 (UTC +04:00)
Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project will contribute to energy security of Europe - President of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project will contribute to energy security of Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press statement together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"The Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project will deepen our partnership with Azerbaijan in the field of energy and contribute to Europe's energy security.

In addition to the Kars-Nakhchivan railway project, contracts on residential buildings and electricity were signed a little ago. Thus, we once again expressed our determination to develop our relations in the fields of transport, logistics and energy," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

