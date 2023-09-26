Azerbaijani President's Administration issues statement on providing humanitarian aid to people of Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. To provide assistance to the people injured in an explosion at a filling station near the city of Khankendi, another ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies, dressing supplies, gloves, pharmaceutical products for 200 people have been dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road on September 26, the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

In accordance with the request made by the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, 4 trucks with a total of 40 tons of flour, sanitary products and bedding for 500 people have been sent as well.

An explosion occurred on September 25, 2023 at the filling station near the city of Khankendi. The incident has reportedly left many killed and wounded.