Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on September 27 - Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 27 September 2023 00:03 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post in her official Instagram account on the occasion of September 27, Remembrance Day.

The post says:

“Blessed memory about our heroes fallen for Motherland will live forever in our hearts!

May Allah rest souls of our martyrs!”

