US Embassy in Azerbaijan shares publication on Remembrance Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Embassy of the United States in Azerbaijan shared a publication on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

"On Azerbaijan's Remembrance Day - September 27, we express our condolences to the families of those killed in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Today, our embassy will observe a minute of silence in memory of those killed in the conflict. The United States is committed to promoting a peaceful and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region," the embassy said.

The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and ended with Azerbaijan's brilliant victory over Armenia, began on September 27, 2020.

According to the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually celebrates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.