Сontinuous illegal presence of Armenian military forces in Azerbaijan couldn't go on endlessly - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. There is no way that this continued illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, as well as fake "state structures" could continue to exist, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov told BBC, Trend reports.

"We have tried to make our best in order not to make any collateral damages during the operation, which actually lasted like a lightning, for one day, it was like a surgeon precision type of action, which addressed, or tried to neutralize the legitimate military targets that is the outpost of Armenian armed forces inside Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region," he said.

This shows that Azerbaijan's intention was to have this action to last as short as possible, and also to convince the other side that there is no way that this illegal presence and fake "state structures" could not continue to exist within the sovereign Azerbaijani territory, he concluded.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities.

Later, at the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of foodstuffs.

As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously. Until now, Azerbaijan has already supplied fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical service and fire department, and provided humanitarian support for Karabakh residents.