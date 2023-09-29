Large amount of ammunition detected at civilian facilities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh seized (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Several abandoned facilities used to operate as factories in the Karabakh region for a long time were inspected, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"During the inspection, a large number of combat equipment, various small arms, boxes with mortar shells and other military equipment were detected in the territory of civilian factories, as well as in their storages.

After local anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, it was defined that several civilian facilities in the Karabakh region were used for military purposes for a long time," the statement reads.