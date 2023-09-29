So-called “police” of separatists, abandons weapons in Khankendi, leaves Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The so-called “policemen of the Ministry of Internal Affairs” of the separatist regime in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan left all their weapons in Khankendi and completely abandoned the region, Trend reports.

Footage testifying to this has been shared on social networks.

VIDEO:

The separatists in Karabakh announced self-dissolution on September 28, according to the so-called "head" of the Armenian separatists, Samvel Shahramanyan. It was noted that, in accordance with the agreement reached with the representatives of Azerbaijan through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in the country under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], free and unimpeded passage of the residents of Karabakh, including disarmed soldiers, through the "Lachin corridor" [Lachin-Khankendi road] by their own transport is ensured, in connection with which the following decision was made: to dissolve all "state institutions" and "organizations" under their departmental subordination until January 1, 2024.