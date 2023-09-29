Azerbaijan ensuring free, safe passage of Armenians through Lachin border checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan is ensuring free and passage of persons of Armenian origin through the Lachin border crossing point, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly addressed the Armenian residents of Karabakh, calling on them not to leave their residence place and become part of Azerbaijani society. Those, who decide to leave, act upon their own choice.

In order to ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region into the country's society, the working group on resolving social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues in the Karabakh region has been given instructions related to the establishment of the legal status of these persons.

Within the framework of this activity, at the first stage, it is planned to register Armenian residents residing in the Karabakh economic region.

Reception of applications and registration process will be carried out by the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan. The preliminary registration via reintegration.gov.az will enable Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to effectively use all the government services and help meet their socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan brings to the public notice that Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan may voluntarily apply for initial registration to the reintegration.gov.az portal or use the options below:

Phone number: +994125260919

WhatsApp number: +994705270919

E-mail: [email protected]

Additionally, the acceptance of applications will be arranged locally on the ground in the near future.