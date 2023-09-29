Armenia was run by criminal regime of war criminals - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Armenia was run by a criminal regime of war criminals who committed themselves—two presidents of Armenia —themselves participated in the Khojaly genocide and must be brought to justice for that. They participated in looting and devastating our lands, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities".

“That's why, they now face the hatred of the Armenian people also. The hopes with the current Armenian government, unfortunately, were also exaggerated, because if the current Armenian government wanted to find peace with Azerbaijan, it was reachable and Azerbaijan was ready. The international mediators know it. The former Minsk group co-chairs know it very well that we were ready to find a peaceful solution based on the restoration of our territorial integrity,” the head of state noted.